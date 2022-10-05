Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley has admitted that his team’s display in the 5-0 win over Aston Villa Under-21s might the most impressive of any team he has coached.

Pompey dominated the game and won against Aston Villa Under-21s in the EFL Trophy to bounce back in style after the loss against Ipswich Town at the weekend.

Portsmouth had beaten teams last season under Cowley by a 4-0 scoreline, even eventual promotion winners Sunderland, but it is the manager’s first 5-0 win at Fratton Park.

Cowley enjoys the games in the EFL Trophy as they reveal a lot about his squad, and what he saw against the Aston Villa youth team pleased him.

The Portsmouth boss thinks the performance was the most dominant of any team he has ever coached in his long career.

“I enjoy these games because I think you always learn a lot about your group and I liked what I saw from us”, Cowley was quoted as saying by Portsmouth’s official site.

“There was a good attitude, energy and intensity – that all comes from enthusiasm, which is an important quality.

“We played some really nice football and in 15 years as a manager, I can’t remember being so dominant in a game.

“I thought we looked bright in possession and moved the ball around quickly, while everyone connected well.

“It felt like a really strong team performance and it was great to finish the game with so many young ones on the pitch.”

After the win in the EFL Trophy, Portsmouth will be eager to continue their form in League One and get back to winning ways in that competition as well.