Wolves legend David Edwards is of the belief that it was a big mistake on the Midlands club’s part to let Conor Coady go and he thinks the Everton star would have ensured all the players respected the fans.

Coady has gone on loan to Everton and has become an important player for the Toffees, playing the full 90 minutes of every match in the club’s unbeaten streak and also scoring in the win against Southampton last weekend.

In the centre-back’s absence, Wolves have floundered, sitting in the relegation zone and shipping five goals in their last two defeats.

Edwards was unsatisfied to see only a handful of Wolves players acknowledge the Wolves fans in their last game and he thinks former manager Bruno Lage was wrong in letting some of the players go, including Coady.

The former Wolves star thinks if Coady was still at the club, he would have seen that every one of the players applauded the fans.

“I think it was only four or five players who went over at the end of the game, and that makes me think Bruno made a big mistake in some of the players he let go”, Edwards wrote in his column for the Express & Star.

“The likes of Conor Coady, John Ruddy and Romain Saiss.

“When you lose players who have been at the football club for a long time.

“All of a sudden, you lose a little bit of soul out of the dressing room.

“People who know the football club, and know what is expected of a Wolves player.

“I guarantee if Coady was playing on Saturday, every single one of those players would have been over there to clap the fans.

“My worry is when the chips are down, who is in there to galvanise them and show what it means? I feel that is one area where possibly Bruno did go wrong.”

Coady is already a hit with the Everton fans and the Toffees are said to be ready to make his signing permanent.