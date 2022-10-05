Everton are still plotting to keep centre-back Conor Coady at the club permanently, according to the Times.

Coady found himself out of favour at Wolves in the summer as Bruno Lage switched his formation, leading to the defender joining Everton on loan.

Wolves have just sacked Lage as manager and the new man at the helm could have different ideas about Coady.

Everton though have an option to buy Coady contained in the loan agreement and are planning to trigger it.

The Toffees have been hugely impressed by what they have seen of Coady so far this season, with the defender becoming a key man under Frank Lampard.

They do not want to let him go and will activate their option to sign Coady permanently.

Lage’s departure from Molineux has not changed the picture for Coady, who is expected to continue at Goodison Park.

He has hugely strengthened Everton’s defence and the Toffees have conceded only seven goals in eight league games, the fewest in the Premier League.