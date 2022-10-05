Blackpool manager Michael Appleton believes that to get a positive result from the Watford game on Saturday, the Tangerines need to be aggressive and get at the Hornets.

The Seasiders managed to gain a valuable point from their visit to the Stadium of Light to take on Sunderland on Tuesday, with a late Chris Maxwell save needed to preserve the clean sheet.

Blackpool were the dominant team during the second half against the Black Cats, who drew their third game in succession to stay in seventh place in the Championship table.

With the Seasiders dangerously close to the relegation zone after the draw, Appleton believes that his team can take confidence from the second-half performance when Watford visit Bloomfield Road.

Compared to Blackpool, Appleton is of the opinion that the Hornets will play with much less freedom as the expectation is for them to be at the top end of the Championship table and challenging for promotion.

Appleton stressed the need for the Seasiders to be aggressive in their approach in order to get anything from the game on Saturday.

“Saturday is going to be a crucial game, and hopefully we can take confidence from this”, Appleton said via his club’s official site after the draw at Sunderland on Tuesday.

“There’s a lot of pressure on sides like Watford to be at the top end of the table, and I’m hoping we can play with freedom and get at Watford and be aggressive in our approach.”

Watford are presently placed eighth in the Championship table, level on points with Sunderland having played a fixture less, with their game against Swansea City at Vicarage Road to be played tonight.