Steve Cooper will lead Nottingham Forest into their Premier League meeting with Aston Villa next week, with the club having decided against sacking him for now, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Forest have struggled on their return to the Premier League and sit rock bottom of the table with just one win from their eight matches.

Cooper was backed heavily with new players in the summer transfer window, but the volume of arrivals has given the manager a tough task integrating them.

Nottingham Forest are exploring options to replace Cooper if they choose to sack him, but following boardroom talks he will stay in place for now.

The club are keen to give Cooper further time to prove he can lead Nottingham Forest up the table.

And he will be in the Forest dugout when they take on Aston Villa in their next Premier League game on Monday night.

The club are though in talks to appoint Watford’s former technical director Filippo Giraldi to a role within the club.

Forest are looking for ways to continue to improve off the pitch and Giraldi has significant experience.