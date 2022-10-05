Talk of Liverpool putting together a deal which would see Naby Keita move to Borussia Dortmund and Jude Bellingham head the other way have been played down, according to German daily Bild.

Bellingham has become one of the most-talked about young players in the world due to his performances for German giants Dortmund.

Aside from Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are also said to be interested in him, while Real Madrid are also claimed to be contemplating a move.

Bellingham has a contract with Borussia Dortmund until the summer of 2025 and therefore any club looking to snap him up could have to offer as much as €150m.

It has been claimed Liverpool could sign him and include Keita in a deal, sending the midfielder the other way.

However, there is no truth to any claims about a swap deal of that kind in the January window.

Keita is currently injured and has not made a single Premier League appearance for Liverpool this season, but even in the last campaign he only made 14 starts in the Premier League.

The Guinean star is therefore rated as a possible departure in January and Dortmund are reported to be interested, but he will not be involved in a swap deal for Bellingham.