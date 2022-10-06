Arsenal are not an option for Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante at present, with the Gunners not having considered signing him in the summer transfer window, according to CBS Sports.

Kante’s future has come under the scanner as he is now into the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

The experienced midfielder could depart Chelsea on a free transfer and could even sign a pre-contractual agreement with a non-English side as soon as January.

Talks on a new contract for the midfielder have now stalled and the prospect of a Chelsea exit has come into view.

Arsenal have been mooted as a possibility for the 31-year-old midfielder, a switch which would keep him in London.

The Gunners are not though an option for Kante at present.

Mikel Arteta’s side did not try to sign the midfielder in the recent summer transfer window and he is not on their radar as a potential signing now.

It remains to be seen if the Gunners could have a rethink in the event that Kante decides he is leaving Chelsea.

French giants Paris Saint-Germain are one side keeping close tabs on Kante’s situation at Stamford Bridge.