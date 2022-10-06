Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna is expecting a scrappy affair against Morecambe this weekend as he does not think many teams want to take on the Tractor Boys in an open, free-flowing game.

McKenna’s free-scoring Ipswich side have scored fewer than two goals in only three of their League One matches so far and go into the weekend game having netted three times apiece on their last two outings.

Morecambe on the other hand are bottom of the division and have scored more than one goal only twice so far in this League One season.

McKenna is expecting Morecambe to turn the game in a direction not to Ipswich’s liking as the Blues boss thinks not many have the courage to face his side in an open game at the moment.

Instead, the Ipswich boss thinks his team have to adjust to the type of play Morecambe will bring to the table, win the duels and challenges, as well as stand up physically to them.

“You expect that they are going to try and make the game into one we are not going to enjoy and that’s fair enough”, McKenna said to Ipswich’s in-house media ahead of the Morecambe game.

“I don’t think there’s too many teams that want to have a really open football match against us at the moment.

“We need to adjust to what’s coming and do our best to impose ourselves on the game.

“We know what they are going to look for and where they will look to be strong and we need to be ready for that.

“There’s no hiding place from it.

“There’s going to be moments in the game where you have to stand up physically, you are going to have to win your duels, win your challenges, going to have to defend the ball in our box and stand up to be counted.”

Ipswich are nearly at the opposite end of the table to Morecambe, occupying second place, and they will be looking to continue to keep their winning run going regardless of the style with which the Shrimps play.