Paris Saint-Germain are in contact with the entourage of Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with a view to potentially signing the hitman next summer.

Thomas Tuchel pushed to take Aubameyang to Chelsea last summer, but the German was sacked last month following disagreements with the new owners.

The 33-year-old has been starting games under new boss Graham Potter and scored in the last two games in the Premier League and the Champions League, respectively.

But following Tuchel’s departure, there is speculation over his long-term future at Chelsea and it has been claimed that he could have a suitor lined up for at the end of the season.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, PSG are interested in taking the veteran forward to the French capital next summer.

The Parisians like Aubameyang and they have already established contact with the Chelsea striker’s camp.

The striker will enter the final year of his two-year contract at Chelsea next summer and the club could want to cash in.

Chelsea are also the favourites to sign Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig at the end of the season for a fee of €60m.

A departure for Aubameyang could become a possibility if the Frenchman arrives at Stamford Bridge next year.