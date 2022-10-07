West Ham United star Ben Johnson has revealed that he has told team-mate Flynn Downes that he is convinced he can become a key man for the Hammers.

Downes signed for West Ham this summer but has made only one appearance for the Hammers in the Premier League thus far.

He has played the full 90 minutes twice for West Ham in the Europa Conference League though, and was part of the team that beat Anderlecht this week.

Johnson admitted that he has been insisting to Downes that he will become an important player for West Ham eventually.

The right-back complimented Downes on his performance against Anderlecht and he hopes that the midfielder gets more opportunities to shine for West Ham.

“I’m really pleased for Flynn”, Johnson was quoted as saying by West Ham’s official site post-match.

“I’ve always said to him that he’ll be important for us and he’s put it in with a couple of performances now, in training and in the games he’s played.

“He had a terrific game tonight and all credit to him for patience.

“Hopefully he can come in and show what he can do more.”

Downes faces competition from established stars Tomas Soucek and Declan Rice for the midfield spot at West Ham.

He will be hoping though that performances like the one against Anderlecht get him more game-time on the pitch.