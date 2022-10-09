Steve Bruce is not willing to walk away as West Brom manager, despite the Baggies’ poor form on his watch, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

West Brom sit second from bottom in the Championship, having won just once in the league all season, and are staring at a possible relegation battle.

There is big pressure on Bruce, with some fans of the opinion that the ex-Newcastle United boss should step aside to let someone else rescue the situation.

Bruce however is determined not to walk away from West Brom and only the club sacking him could create a vacancy in the hot seat.

West Brom played out a 0-0 draw at home against Luton Town on Saturday.

Chants of ‘Bruce out’ from fans could be heard inside the Hawthorns during the game, with some fans now fully having turned against the manager.

As things stand though, Bruce is set to take charge of West Brom again when they play Reading next weekend.

They are then back at the Hawthorns to welcome Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City side.