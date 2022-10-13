Turkish giants Galatasaray are looking at pursuing Brighton & Hove Albion striker Deniz Undav in the January transfer window.

Undav signed for Brighton in January this year but stayed on at previous club, and the Seagulls’ sister side, Union Saint-Gilloise for the remainder of the last season on loan.

He impressed for the Belgian side last season, making 39 appearances in the league and registering 26 goals along with 13 assists.

Since coming to Brighton in the summer however, he has struggled for game-time, having played fewer than 20 minutes total in the Premier League.

Now, Galatasaray are contemplating taking on Undav in the January window, according to Turkish daily Takvim.

The Turkish giants will consider making a move for the Brighton man only if Bafetimbi Gomis or Haris Seferovic leave the club in January and leave a gap in the striker department.

There is an expectation that Undav will look upon the move to Galatasaray with positivity as he is not receiving regular game-time at Brighton.

Undav has Turkish heritage and it remains to be seen if he does make his way to the Super Lig in January.