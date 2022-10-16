Former top flight defender Mark Lawrenson believes that this season will be Declan Rice’s final campaign at West Ham United.

Rice has been linked with an exit from West Ham in recent transfer windows, but the Hammers have succeeded in keeping him at the London Stadium.

He is again playing a key role under David Moyes at West Ham, but Lawrenson believes that the current campaign will be his last with the Hammers.

“I think it will be”, Lawrenson said on LFC TV when asked if the current campaign will be Rice’s final one at West Ham.

“If there is a deal [for him to be allowed to go] I think that [next summer] will be it.

“He stayed when most would have left.

“The more responsibility that David Moyes gives him the better player he is.”

Rice scored West Ham’s only goal at Southampton on Sunday to secure the Hammers a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

West Ham next face a trip to Anfield to play Liverpool, before they are back at the London Stadium to play host to Bournemouth, a game they will start as favourites to take all three points from.