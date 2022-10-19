West Brom have spoken to more than ten candidates in their efforts to bring in a new manager and will speak to those preferred in the coming days, according to Sky Sports News.

It has been over a week since they sacked Steve Bruce and the Baggies are yet to bring in a new manager for the first team.

They suffered a 2-0 defeat at home to Bristol City on Tuesday night and are sitting 20th in the Championship standings at the moment.

West Brom CEO Ron Gourlay is overseeing the process of appointing a new manager and he is intending to carry out a detailed search.

And it has been claimed that West Brom have already spoken to more than ten candidates as part of their efforts.

Gourlay is determined to make sure that the process is exhaustive and leads to the right outcome.

West Brom are set to hold more talks with their preferred targets in the coming days and are aware of the need to bring in someone soon.

The defeat at home to Bristol City is likely to accelerate West Brom’s efforts to appoint a new manager in the coming days.

They will take on Millwall on Saturday and it remains to be seen whether they will have a new manager before their trip to London.