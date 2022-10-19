Wolves managerial target Michael Beale has admitted it would be tough to walk away from QPR at present.

Beale has emerged as the number one target for Wolves as they look for a successor to Bruno Lage.

The former Rangers and Aston Villa coach has a release clause in his QPR contract and Wolves are expected to ask for permission to hold talks with him.

Beale has QPR flying in the Championship though and they beat Cardiff City 3-0 on Wednesday night to move to the top of the table on goal difference.

He admits that leaving QPR to take over at Wolves would be tough to do.

“It would be hard to walk away from QPR right now and especially this young group”, Beale told journalist Mark McAdam, while admitting he could have a big 24 hours coming up.

Beale only took charge of QPR in the summer and the R’s represent his first senior managerial post.

Losing Beale would be a blow for QPR, but the chance to manage in the Premier League with Wolves might prove impossible for the 42-year-old to turn down.