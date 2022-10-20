Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has insisted he is not a quitter, but did have a bad night personally at Craven Cottage after fans called for his departure.

Gerrard was under pressure heading into the Premier League fixture at Fulham, but saw his Villa side second best throughout and beaten 3-0.

The visitors had Douglas Luiz sent off and conceded a penalty, while many of the travelling Villa support called for Gerrard to be sacked.

Gerrard admits it was tough to hear the fans call for his head, however insists that he is just as frustrated as they are about the poor results.

“It’s tough, but I’m a man, I accept it”, Gerrard said on Prime Video.

“I understand it, I can feel their frustration. I’m frustrated [along] with them.

“Yes, it was a tough night for me personally.”

The Villa boss could find himself sacked before the weekend game against Brentford, but he is clear that he is not a quitter and will continue to fight.

“We’ll see what happens. I understand the situation that we’re in.

“I’m a fighter. I’ll never ever quit at anything, certainly when it comes down to football or anything in life, so we’ll see what happens moving forward.”

Gerrard will be hoping he is given the chance to lead Aston Villa into their meeting with Brentford on Sunday as he looks to turn the tide.