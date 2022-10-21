Birmingham City manager John Eustace has praised West Ham United talent Emmanuel Longelo for the way he has started his Blues’ career.

Longelo has played the full 90 minutes in each of Blues’ last five matches in the last three weeks, particularly impressing in the draw with Burnley on Wednesday.

The Hammers left-back made his Birmingham debut in the draw at Bramall Lane with Sheffield United at the start of October and has been a regular in the side ever since.

Eustace has been left impressed by the West Ham youngster’s technical ability and energy levels, despite not having had a pre-season and being out on the fringes of the first team after he recovered from the injury that kept him out.

The 42-year-old tactician marvelled at Longelo’s fitness levels and the fact that he got through five games in 19 days.

Eustace was effusive in his praise for the Hammers loanee for the hunger he displayed and for taking to the Championship like a duck to water.

“Even at the end of the game on Wednesday he was getting stronger. His fitness levels have been excellent”, Eustace was quoted as saying by the Birmingham Mail.

“He is a young lad, learning his trade now, to get those five games in 19 days is an achievement, especially not having a pre-season.

“We will see how he is for tomorrow’s game, if he can get through that he has got a few days to recover before we go again.

“But we have been really pleased with his performances and the way he has gone about things. He is a good young player.

“We got him in when he was injured, without a pre-season, so we were still unsure whether he could get to the performance levels we expected – and what we have seen.

“But we knew that if he is fully fit then we have got a good young hungry player.”

Birmingham travel to Ewood Park next to take on second-placed Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, looking to improve upon their record of five wins, five draws and five losses so far this campaign.