Burnley manager Vincent Kompany is of the opinion that Sunderland might be missing some players, but it will not affect the way Tony Mowbray’s side will play this weekend.

Mowbray’s Sunderland are in 13th place in the league table and after Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat against Blackburn Rovers, the Black Cats will be eager to bounce back against Kompany’s Burnley on Saturday.

Burnley are in third place in the league table and Mowbray’s side will take the field without a host of first-team players, in the form of Ross Stewart, Ellis Simms, Dan Ballard and Aji Alese.

However, the Burnley boss is of the opinion that despite missing some of their key players, Sunderland will still be a threat.

Kompany is certain that the game against Sunderland is going to be a good watch for the fans and stressed that his team will focus on their game when they take on Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

“I guess [for them] it’s been a bit like everyone so far [this season] with ups and downs”, Kompany said at a press conference.

“It’s a totally different style than what we faced on Wednesday at Birmingham, and I think this could be a good game for the fans.

“They’re a bit hit on both sides of the coin, missing centre halves and missing centre forwards, but when you change your personnel, you usually don’t change your habits.

“For us, it’s to focus on what we’ve been able to see and ourselves as well, of course.”

Sunderland are unbeaten in their last eight meetings with Burnley at the Stadium of Light and Mowbray’s men will be motivated to continue their undefeated home run against the Clarets.