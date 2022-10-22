Stoke City midfielder Josh Laurent insists that the biggest thing he has noticed about Alex Neil is the 41-year-old’s work ethic, which is reflected in the way he conducts his training sessions.

Neil left his post as the manager of Sunderland earlier in the season to join Stoke as the replacement for Michael O’Neill.

The Stoke players have since got a taste of what it is like training under Neil, with summer signing Laurent heaping particular praise on the way the side train under their new manager.

According to Laurent, there is high intensity in Neil’s training which is reflected in the way that the manager approaches each and every game for the Potters.

He admits there is simply no time for a breather when training under Neil, who wants the sessions to be as tough as possible.

“No managers are really the same, they’re all different”, Laurent was quoted as saying by the Sentinel.

“The biggest thing for me is probably training.

“The gaffer now wants a lot of high-intensity work and [that] reflects the way he plays.

“He has a work ethic and he doesn’t take a second to let you have a breather, you have to keep going and pounding away at it.

“That’s the biggest thing I’ve noticed, how hard he wanted training to be.”

With the Championship congested and teams having the ability to move rapidly up the standings by putting together a string of wins, Neil will be hoping his intense training sessions pay off and push Stoke to victories in the coming weeks.