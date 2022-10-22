Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has sought to push down expectations of the Black Cats upping their goal tally by making better use of set piece situations through headed goals.

The 58-year-old tactician will lock horns with Vincent Kompany on Saturday afternoon as Burnley travel to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland.

Sunderland have won only one of their last six Championship games, a 2-1 success at home against fellow promoted side Wigan Athletic.

Goals have been tough to come by, but Mowbray confessed that the Black Cats do not have a variety of targets to aim for in the event they are awarded a set piece, with summer arrival Aji Alese also joining the list of injured players.

As a result, the tactician touched on the need to keep the ball moving and to do so quickly to catch their opposition off guard and out of shape in order to score from set plays.

Mowbray showered praise on his charges for their recent record of defending set plays well despite the height disadvantage, with few in the squad standing above 5ft 8in.

“Set plays have been difficult mainly because there’s only really Danny Batth and Aji [Alese]. And Aji looks injured now and we don’t have any players over 5ft 8in in the team”, Mowbray said in his press conference ahead of the Burnley clash.

“I think the team have done amazingly well to defend their goal so well during the opposition’s set plays.

“That’s a common theme that we can keep going but to score goals from set plays, it’s got to be about clever movement.

“Play quick free-kicks, play quick corners, move it fast because it’s very unlikely that we’re going to sling it into the box and someone’s going to tower above the big 6ft 5in centre-half and head it in.

“So, when you say do we work on set plays, we just try and play them quickly, really, and keep the ball moving.”

Sunderland are presently situated in 13th place in the Championship table after having collected 20 points from their 15 games so far this campaign.