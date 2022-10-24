Southampton have the option to cut short loan star Nathan Tella’s spell at Burnley but are not expected to take it up, according to The Athletic.

The 23 year-old made 14 appearances in the Premier League last season but went on loan this summer to Championship side Burnley.

He is flourishing at Burnley, helping the Clarets make a push for an immediate return to the Premier League under Vincent Kompany.

In 14 Championship appearances, the winger has six goals to his name and he scored at the weekend in the win against Sunderland.

Southampton inserted a recall clause in the loan deal for the winger, but they are unlikely to exercise it and Tella is set to remain at Turf Moor until the end of the season.

His form has not gone unnoticed by Southampton but as he is performing well in the second tier, the Saints are content for him to see out his deal.

Tella, for his part, is enjoying life under Burnley manager Kompany and has taken up residence in Manchester.

The winger will be hoping his performances help get Burnley promoted as well as pave the way for him to have more opportunities next season for Southampton.