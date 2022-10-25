Former Scotland goalkeeper Alan Rough believes that Rangers’ manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst will have his side step out at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona with an eye on damage limitation by relying on the experience at his disposal.

The Gers travel to Naples on Wednesday looking for their first points in the Champions League group stage in the current campaign.

Napoli currently top Group A after four games, winning all four relatively comfortably including a 3-0 success at Ibrox.

Rough was impressed with the way Napoli played in their win at Ibrox, particularly the quality of football on display from the Italian side.

As Napoli look to seal first place in the group and given the fact that the Partenopei are yet to lose this season, Rough feels that Rangers will approach this game with damage limitation as their highest priority.

Rough expects Van Bronckhorst to rely heavily on the experienced players in his squad, as he did at the weekend against Livingston, to come away with a respectable scoreline, which in his opinion would be losing by a two-goal margin at the most.

“Napoli are impressive, the evidence we saw particularly at Ibrox, particularly up front, the pace that they had and the quality that they had in every area”, Rough said on PLZ Soccer.

“They’re all looking to score goals. You know, it’d be interesting for me which way Rangers go down this one.

“I think it’s a damage limitation night.

“They’re trying to get beat by a respectable score. A respectable score would be maybe getting beat by one or two-nothing.

“I think he [Van Bronckhorst] will rely heavily on his experienced players as he did at the weekend there, threw Arfield on, threw Davis on.

“He needs all the experience in the world to get in this stadium.

“You never know, strange things happen in football.

“The best they can get would be a draw, but I just can’t see it.”

Rangers will be hoping to secure European football for after the World Cup and will need results to go in their favour against Napoli and later against Ajax at Ibrox at the start of November.