Unai Emery’s contract at Aston Villa is due to run for the next three-and-a-half years, according to talkSPORT.

Aston Villa were swift in sacking previous manager Steven Gerrard following a run of poor results and they moved at similar pace to appoint his successor.

While Wolves have not yet replaced Bruno Lage despite sacking him early this month, Aston Villa already have Gerrard’s replacement in through the door.

Former Arsenal manager Emery is Aston Villa’s choice, which has been made official, but the length of his contract was not known.

It has now come to light that Emery has a deal that runs for three-and-a-half years at Villa Park and he is preparing to take charge of the team.

Emery will be in England early next week, which means they will not be without him for the match against Newcastle United this weekend.

The new Aston Villa boss leaves Villarreal, with whom he reached the Champions League semi-finals last season, for Villa Park.

His previous spell in England was met with disappointment, even though he reached the Europa League final with Arsenal.