West Ham United manager David Moyes has labelled summer arrival Gianluca Scamacca an interesting character ahead of the Europa Conference League clash against Danish side Silkeborg.

Scamacca joined the Hammers this summer from Sassuolo and has gone on to establish himself in the Irons’ line-up as a regular at centre-forward.

West Ham currently top their group after four games, all four of them resulting in victories for Moyes’ side, and will look to add to that against the visitors from Denmark.

Moyes called Scamacca an interesting character with some great traits typical of his position, particularly his hold-up play, physical stature and ability to score in different ways.

The Scottish tactician believes that it is difficult to find good young centre-forwards of Scamacca’s ilk these days while adding that he hopes the Italy international can get better and make more of a difference going forward.

“Gianluca is interesting. He’s a really good, nice lad”, Moyes said in his pre-match press conference ahead of the visit of Silkeborg in the Europa Conference League.

“He’s got some great traits as a centre-forward. Hold-up play, stature, can score with his head and has a cannon in his right foot.

“There are things I think he can do better but his movement is good.

“He’s a really great character.

“It’s really hard to find good, young centre-forwards these days.

“It’s hard to find someone who can make a difference and we’re hoping he can get better.”

West Ham play Silkeborg on Thursday hoping to secure top spot in Group B and travel to Old Trafford on Sunday looking to climb further up the Premier League table.