Former Leeds United star Tony Dorigo has set his expectation for the Whites’ meeting with Liverpool this weekend, stressing that the main thing is for the team to put in a good performance.

Leeds are struggling, with only two points taken from a potential 24 in their last eight Premier League games, condemning Jesse Marsch’s side to the relegation zone.

The Whites have lost four games on the trot in the Premier League and will face a struggling Liverpool side, who lost to bottom-of-the-table Nottingham Forest in their last outing, this coming weekend.

Regardless, Dorigo claims that Liverpool will be a formidable opponent, one of the last a struggling team would want to face in a bid to turn things around.

The former Whites left-back pointed to the Champions League clash at Ibrox, when the Reds scored six times in the second half to run out 7-1 winners in the middle of a difficult time.

Dorigo stressed that Leeds need to stamp out all mistakes and put in a solid, professional performance at Anfield, then see if it gets them anything.

“Liverpool is such a difficult place to go and such a difficult opponent to face when you’re struggling”, Dorigo wrote in his column in the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“The second half of the Rangers game, when they scored six, showed us that even though they’re in a sticky patch themselves, they will always represent a difficult game.

“What is vital is that we get a performance, just something, a platform to take a step from and that means no mistakes.

“A solid, professional performance is called for.

“What that gets us, let’s see but more of the mistakes that we’ve been seeing too much of is not going to help.”

Leeds are now placed 18th in the Premier League table, with only nine points from eleven games played, though they do have a game in hand on 17th-placed Leicester City, who have two points more.