Shrewsbury Town manager Steve Cotterill has urged his side to beware of their next opponents Portsmouth who, according to him, belong in the Championship at the very least.

Pompey will play host to the Shrews at Fratton Park on Saturday as they look to arrest the recent dip in their form.

Danny Cowley’s side were unbeaten in their first nine League One fixtures, but managed only one win in the next five, with injuries taking their toll.

Cotterill believes that playing at Fratton Park will bring with it its own unique challenges as he considers Portsmouth to be a big club who do not belong in the third tier of English football.

The 58-year-old tactician admitted it is good to be able to compete with clubs of the stature of Pompey and looks forward to a tough game.

Cotterill also noted that if his side conjure the performance levels they displayed against table-topping Plymouth Argyle in midweek, then they have a chance of taking something from the game.

“That is nothing new now when you look at some of the teams in the league”, Cotterill said in his pre-match press conference when asked about the challenge of playing at Fratton Park.

“There are some huge clubs in League One now, clubs that probably don’t think they are League One clubs – Portsmouth will be one of them.

“Portsmouth are not a League One club, minimum they are a Championship club and they had some good years in the Premier League as well.

“It’s an incredibly tough league with some big clubs in it. But that’s good, it’s good to be part of that.

“It will be a difficult challenge, just like Plymouth.

“Any side that is up there, I think they have had a great start to the season and we know it will be a difficult game.

“But if we can perform to the same levels we performed at the other night then it will be a good game to be at.”

Portsmouth currently occupy the last playoff place in the League One table after a promising start to the season fell away, with Cowley’s side recording a win, two draws and two losses in their last five league outings.