Rangers winger Ryan Kent has been monitored by Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion, according to Italy-based journalist Ekrem Konur.

Kent has played a prominent part in Rangers’ many triumphs over the last two seasons and continues to be an important part of the team.

This season he has 17 appearances to his name in all competitions, with only one goal but with five assists.

The winger has regularly been linked with a return south of the border in recent transfer windows and he is being monitored.

Brighton & Hove Albion sent scouts to watch Kent in Rangers’ Scottish Premiership match against Livingston last weekend.

Rangers were trailing Livingston by 1-0, but a goal in the dying stages of the game by John Lundstram rescued a point for the Gers and the assist was provided by Kent.

Kent came up though the academy at Liverpool but has no Premier League experience and it remains to be seen if Brighton’s scouting turns into genuine interest.

The winger’s contract with Rangers is up next summer and with Brighton scouting him, the Gers could be at the risk of losing him either in January or on a free transfer next year.