Spezia will want a transfer fee in the region of €30m for Jakub Kiwior, who has been linked with West Ham United, if they are to agree to sell him in the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old centre-back is highly rated by the Italian outfit and considered a key part of their defensive set-up.

This summer the Polish international garnered several interest from a number of clubs in the transfer window.

Kiwior’s contract with Spezia expires in the summer of 2025 and it has been suggested that the Italian outfit are negotiating a new contract with the player.

West Ham were one of the clubs interested in acquiring the service of the 22-year-old this summer and they have retained their interest in Kiwior.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Ligurian club have set an asking price in the region of €30m for the defender, and David Moyes’ side will have to pay the hefty amount to lure Kiwior away in January.

Several Italian clubs, including AC Milan and Juventus, are also admirers of Kiwior and closely monitoring his situation.

Kiwior has started all eleven of Spezia’s Serie A games this season while picking up one caution.