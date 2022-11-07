Everton are keeping a constant watch on Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who is currently on loan at Burnley in the Championship, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 20-year-old Manchester City academy graduate is impressing at Turf Moor and playing his part as Vincent Kompany looks to get Burnley back up to the Premier League.

Harwood-Bellis in fact has featured in all 20 league games the Clarets have played so far and have assisted them in staying at the top of the table.

He is a player that is firmly being discussed by Everton’s recruitment team and the Toffees are watching him on a regular basis.

It is claimed they have a regular seat booked at Turf Moor to make sure they do not miss Harwood-Bellis’ performances.

Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City and Julen Lopetegui’s Wolverhampton Wanderers are two other clubs that have been watching the progress of the player.

The six feet two-inch defender comes with Manchester City first-team experience, having represented the club in eight cup games.

If Burnley win promotion to the Premier League this season they may be keen to keep hold of Harwood-Bellis.