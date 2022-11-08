Liverpool are not of interest to the Mumtalakat Holding Company, from Bahrain, as previously speculated, according to CBS Sports.

It came to light this week that Fenway Sports Group, the owners of Liverpool, have put up the club for sale.

Fenway Sports Group bought the club in 2010 and under their stewardship the club have won every major domestic honour, as well as the Champions League.

Amid Liverpool being put up for sale, it was reported that the Mumtalakat Holding Company, the sovereign wealth fund of the Middle Eastern nation of Bahrain, were interested in taking over at Anfield.

However, the wealth fund from Bahrain are not interested in buying Liverpool and have not expressed any inclination to do so.

Manchester City and Newcastle United are owned by entities with ties to Middle Eastern nations but it seems Liverpool may not be joining them via the Bahrain route.

There is still speculation of Middle Eastern interest in Liverpool though, apart from the Mumtalakat Holding Company.

It remains to be seen who ends up replacing the Fenway Sports Group at Liverpool and if they have any connections to the Middle East.