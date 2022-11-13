Crystal Palace may want to bring in another winger if they let Malcolm Ebiowei depart the club on loan in the January transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

It has been suggested that the Eagles are looking to send the 19-year-old out on loan to further his development with regular game time.

The winger is not short of admirers and Hull City are already eyeing a swoop to add him to the ranks on a loan deal as they bid to progress under new boss Liam Rosenior.

Rosenior worked with Ebiowei during his spell at Derby County and wants to have him at his disposal again.

While Palace are prepared to sign off on the right loan spell for the teenager, they may want to bring in a replacement if he does go.

Patrick Vieira does not want to weaken his options and could look to land another winger on loan if and when Ebiowei heads out of the door.

The winger has clocked 31 minutes of game time in the Premier League for Crystal Palace so far this season, being involved against Arsenal, Everton and Nottingham Forest.

Palace are now not next in action until Boxing Day, when they will host Fulham at Selhurst Park.

The break will offer the Eagles ample time to plan for the January transfer window.