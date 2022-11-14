Seventh tier side Ashton United have confirmed that they have made an approach to Manchester City for superstar Erling Haaland, in a headline grabbing tongue-in-cheek swoop.

Haaland has started his debut season with Manchester City like a house on fire, netting 23 goals in 18 matches for the Citizens so far.

Coincidentally, Ashton United, Manchester City’s neighbours, have hit the same number of goals in the league as a team and they now want the Citizens striker on loan.

The Robins announced they have made an approach to Manchester City to take Haaland on loan for the duration of 28 days.

Haaland is not traveling to the World Cup due to Norway not qualifying for it and Ashton United manger Michael Clegg thinks it would be a good chance for the striker to get some minutes under his belt over the break.

Speaking to Ashton United’s official site, Clegg said: “It just makes sense.

“City aren’t playing, and we want to help by keeping Erling fit, it makes more sense than him playing golf for six weeks.

“We think he will be a great fit for us, and would slot in with our squad dynamic really well.”

The Northern Premier League Premier Division side have as of yet received no response from Manchester City in regards to their loan offer for the Norwegian, which is sure to be dismissed by the Cityzens.