Charlton Athletic facing having to pay Ben Garner a full year’s salary if they sack him, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Garner is under serious pressure at the Valley amid Charlton’s poor campaign so far, which continued on Saturday when they were held to a 2-2 draw at home by League Two outfit Stockport County in the FA Cup.

County are 14th in the League Two standings, but visited Charlton and came away with a draw which will boost hopes of dumping the Addicks out in the replay.

Charlton are also 14th, in League One, and have only won five of their 19 league outings.

A number of fans have lost faith in Garner and he is under pressure, but sacking him would be expensive for Charlton.

If they show Garner the door then he will be entitled to a pay-off worth a year of his salary.

The 42-year-old former Bristol Rovers boss penned a three-year deal with Charlton in the summer.

Next up for the Addicks is a visit from Cheltenham, followed by a trip to Morecambe.

Failure to take all six points from the two games would likely heap further pressure on Garner.