Ipswich Town star Kane Vincent-Young has asked for a tie against Arsenal at the Emirates in the third round of the FA Cup.

Vincent-Young’s Ipswich side defeated sixth-tier side Buxton in the second round of the FA Cup over the weekend and are waiting to hear who they will face in the next stage.

The Ipswich star is a former member of the academy of Arsenal’s arch-rivals and neighbours Tottenham Hotspur.

Now, Vincent-Young wants to take to the pitch against the derby-rivals of his boyhood club, begging the draw gods to fulfil his wish of granting Ipswich a tie away against Arsenal in the third round.

The right-back admitted though that getting any Premier League team in the third round would be good to test out the Ipswich team and see where the Blues are in their progress.

“Arsenal away, please I am begging you”, Vincent-Young said to Ipswich’s official site when asked who he would like to face in the third round of the FA Cup.

“But yes any Premier League team.

“It would be good to test ourselves and see what we can do against them.”

Vincent-Young has played every minute of Ipswich’s FA Cup campaign so far, and assisted twice in the first round win over Bracknell Town.

It remains to be seen if Ipswich do get Arsenal in the third round at the Emirates and his wish is fulfilled.