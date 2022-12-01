Ipswich Town star Sam Morsy has admitted that he does not behave with his midfield partner Cameron Humphreys like he would with a player of the teenager’s age.

19 year-old Humphreys won the Young Player of the Season award last season at Ipswich but has only recently started getting regular game-time this term.

He has only three appearances in League One this season, but they have come in Ipswich’s last four games and he has impressed in them, playing all 90 minutes every time.

Morsy revealed that he tends not to treat Humphreys as a young player, instead giving him the same respect as other more experienced midfielders in the team like Lee Evans and Dominic Ball.

The midfielder does it because he thinks the youngster carries himself with maturity and level-headedness and he hopes that his form continues in the same vein.

Speaking to Ipswich’s official site about Humphreys, Morsy said: “I tend not to treat him as a young player, I treat him as I would someone like Lee Evans or Dom Ball because he’s had the experience and that ilk.

“He’s been really good, he about by his business in a nice matured level-headed manner.

“He’s doing really well.

“It’s a new experience for him but he’s coping with all the demands and hopefully he continues his good form.”

Humphreys featured in five matches for Ipswich in November and won the Player of the Month Award from the supporters for his performances.