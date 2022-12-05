Real Madrid are currently not contemplating the signing of Manchester City star Erling Haaland on a priority basis.

Real Madrid were linked with Haaland before he went to Manchester City in the summer and the La Liga club continue to be still.

There are claims that there is an exit clause in Haaland’s contract, which runs until the summer of 2027, which would allow a club to sign him before his deal with Manchester City is over.

Real Madrid are believed to be one of the likeliest clubs to take advantage of the exit clause in Haaland’s contract.

However, at this moment in time, Real Madrid have not given the utmost importance to signing Haaland, according to Spanish daily Marca.

There are concerns at Real Madrid, not only over the high wages earned by the Manchester City star, but also his injury record.

In both of his last two seasons with Borussia Dortmund, Haaland missed ten or more games with injury while this term he has missed two for Manchester City.

Time will tell if Real Madrid set aside their misgivings and ramp up their interest in Haaland as the date of the exit clause comes nearer.