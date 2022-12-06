Charlton Athletic caretaker manager Anthony Hayes has admitted that the Addicks under him will not play with a drastically different style to when Ben Garner was boss.

Garner was relieved of his duties as Charlton manager this week and Hayes has taken the post on an interim basis.

Hayes was promoted to be Charlton’s first-team coach this summer, becoming part of the coaching team under Garner, who also arrived at the club before the start of the current season.

The caretaker boss revealed that approaching the FA Cup game against Stockport County later in the week, the change in personnel has necessitated a different approach before the match.

However, Hayes has clarified that the team will not be set up under him in a wildly different way from Garner’s as he is a big believer in his predecessor’s style of play.

Speaking to the South London Press, Hayes said: “With the events that unfolded yesterday, although there was prep done yesterday for the game, it changes slightly going into this morning.

“I’ll take a little bit of a different approach today, in terms of matchday minus one, but a lot of it will be done in a team meeting.

“I won’t deviate too much from what has gone previously because the only reason I moved up to the first-team under Ben was because I really believed in the style he wanted to implement.”

Last season too Charlton sacked their manager mid-season, Nigel Adkins, and appointed a caretaker, Johnnie Jackson, who ended up becoming full-time.