West Ham United manager David Moyes wants to bring in a new forward who will guarantee goals but it remains to be seen just how much he will have in the way of funds to spend in January, according to the Sun.

After a summer of significant outlay, the Hammers’ misfiring attack still has not clicked, despite the club bringing in the likes of Gianluca Scamacca, Maxwel Cornet and Lucas Paqueta.

Only Everton, Nottingham Forest and bottom-of-the-table Wolverhampton Wanderers have scored fewer goals than West Ham so far in the current edition of the Premier League.

Moyes wants to bring in a new forward to rectify that situation, but it is unclear how much the board will give him to spend in January.

Forwards Said Benrahma, Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen and Scamacca all have only two goals to their name in the Premier League so far this season.

Moyes hopes to reverse course and lead the Hammers back up the table in the second half of the season while also competing in the knockout stage of the Europa Conference League.

The first priority for the Scot is to get the forward line firing on all cylinders and it is hoped that a January addition might provide the spark required.

16th-placed West Ham face league-leaders Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Boxing Day when the Premier League resumes and will need to be at their best to cause the Gunners any discomfort.