Sheffield Wednesday defender Mark McGuinness has revealed that everyone in the Owls squad has been fantastic to him and insisted that their support has helped him perform well on the pitch.

The 21-year-old Cardiff City centre-back signed a season long deal with Sheffield Wednesday this summer and quickly established himself as a regular in Darren Moore’s starting line-up.

McGuinness has been a rock in the Owls’ defence this season, helping the Hillsborough outfit keep eight clean sheets in his 12 league appearances.

The Republic of Ireland defender pointed out that it is hard for loan players to come into a new team and settle in but admitted that everyone in the Sheffield Wednesday squad has been brilliant in helping him adapt.

McGuinness also credited his fantastic on-field performance to the support he has been getting from his team-mates throughout the season.

When asked about the support he received from the rest of the squad, McGuinness told Sheffield Wednesday TV: “It means a lot.

“As i said before, when you are a loan player, sometimes it might be difficult to come into squads and adapt to guys who have been here for a couple of years.

“But the lads here have been brilliant and getting that support from them just helps me relax a bit more so that I can go and play better on the field.”

McGuinness has made a total of 18 appearances for the Owls this season and has found the back of the net once so far.