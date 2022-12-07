Leeds United midfielder Sam Greenwood has insisted that he is enjoying the hard graft that the squad are being put through in Spain before the season resumes later this month.

Jesse Marsch has taken his Leeds squad to Spain for a mid-season training camp as he prepares to get them back into the mode for regular football when the campaign resumes.

Leeds will take on Elche, Real Sociedad and Monaco in three friendlies before they host Manchester City in the Premier League at Elland Road on 28th December.

The Whites players are in Spain going through more or less another pre-season camp and Greenwood admitted that he is enjoying the extra training.

He stressed that the players are putting in a lot of hard yards as they prepare for the latter half of the campaign.

Greenwood said on LUTV: “It is going really well.

“Obviously, I am enjoying it and it is a good opportunity for the lads to get some work done and prepare for the season.

“[We are] just training really constantly, we haven’t had too much free time.

“I think we had one free afternoon, but other than that it’s hard work and graft.

“It has been quite tough, a lot of running, intense drills and the manager is getting us ready for the rest of the season.”

The 20-year-old is now a regular member of the first-team squad at Leeds and recently scored and assisted in a comeback win over Bournemouth before the World Cup break.