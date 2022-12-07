Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings has revealed that Unai Emery’s level of coaching is high and the role he has been asked to perform is different from what he has been accustomed to.

Mings, who has been with the Villans since 2019, is getting a taste of life under the Spanish manager.

Villa’s stars are currently taking part in a warm-weather training camp in Dubai where Mings is being exposed to new things, which he has not learned before.

In spite of the heat, Mings insists that it has been good and the time he and his team-mates have got in Dubai will be crucial for him and his future moving forward.

“Very hot, very intense”, Mings told his club’s official channel while giving an assessment of the training programme.

“It’s been good as well, I feel like I’m learning every day.

“I feel like you’ve really got to be switched on in training sessions because there is a lot of information to take in, but a lot of information I’ve never been exposed to before.”

He revealed that Emery’s level of coaching is high and what is being demanded of him is something different.

“A real high-level of coaching, and my job is slightly different to the roles I’ve played under previous managers.

“So, I’m really enjoying learning and this time here will be crucial for myself and the team.”

Mings has so far featured in 13 of Aston Villa’s 15 league games, with two more appearances coming in the EFL Cup.