England Under-20s manager Ian Foster is a candidate to take over the vacant managerial role at Charlton Athletic, according to Sky Sports News.

Charlton parted ways with manager Ben Garner earlier in the week after a lacklustre spell that has them placed 17th in the League One table.

They are now looking for a replacement for Garner and the newly-appointed boss will be Charlton’s fourth permanent manager in two seasons.

Charlton are under caretaker guidance of Anthony Hayes, but are looking to push on and appoint someone sooner rather than later.

One of the possible names is Foster, as Charlton are contemplating appointing the England Under-20s coach to be their new boss.

Foster first joined England’s youth set-up in 2017, joining the coaching team of now Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper at Under-17s level.

He enjoyed success with the Under-19s as England went on to win the European Championship under his guidance this year.

Charlton have lost their only match under Hayes, a 3-1 FA Cup defeat to League Two Stockport County, and they will be hoping that with the appointment of a new manager they can turn their form around.