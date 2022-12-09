PSV Eindhoven defender Armando Obispo does not believe that Liverpool and Newcastle United target Cody Gakpo would be able to turn down an offer from a big club in January.

Gakpo has been in amazing form this year, both for his club and country, and is attracting interest from clubs around Europe.

In England, Liverpool and Newcastle have been linked with him of late, while Manchester United considered signing him in the summer and could return.

PSV man Obispo remains hopeful about having Gakpo in the team beyond January, but feels that if an offer from a big club arrives, the winger will not be able to refuse it.

And if Gakpo does go, the 23-year-old feels it would represent a huge loss.

“Of course, I hope so [he will stay], but it’s entirely up to him”, Obispo told Dutch magazine Voetbal International.

“You also know how fast things can go, as the past has shown with players who have played a good World Cup.

“If something comes along that Cody really can’t refuse, I don’t think he will.

“For us, his departure would be a huge loss.

“Cody was involved in 30 goals in the first half of the season.

“That says enough.”

Gakpo has made 30 goal contributions already for PSV this season and is also lighting up the World Cup in Qatar.

Besides clubs in England, Spanish giants Real Madrid and German giants Bayern Munich are two clubs that have made their interest in Gakpo known.