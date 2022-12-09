PSV Eindhoven think Manchester United and Newcastle United target Cody Gakpo could stay until the end of the season to help the club win the league, according to The Times.

Gakpo has been hugely impressive during the World Cup for the Netherlands. where he has already scored three goals and will start against Argentina in the quarter-finals tonight.

The Dutchman is a massive target for Manchester United, with Erik ten Hag pushing for his transfer in the winter window.

The Manchester United manager spoke to the player in the summer before signing Antony from Ajax.

Newcastle have also been mooted as serious contenders for Gakpo’s signature and could look to make a statement by bringing him in.

But it has been claimed that PSV believe that the player could opt to stay until the end of the season.

PSV are three points behind league leaders Feyenoord and the club think Gakpo could stay and help them try and win the league.

They are aware of the interest the player has been attracting but feel there is a chance he could spend the rest of the season at PSV.

It remains to be seen if they are proven correct, especially if Premier League clubs come calling with big offers in the upcoming transfer window, which is just weeks away from opening.