Manchester City midfielder James McAtee has revealed that Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has taught him different aspects of the game during his loan, that he was previously unaware of.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder is highly regarded at Manchester City and has been loaned out to Championship club Sheffield United.

Despite having a shaky start to his Blades career, McAtee has managed to establish himself as a regular in Heckingbottom’s matchday squad.

McAtee pointed out that Sheffield United play in a different style than he is used to with Manchester City and admitted that it took him some time to adjust to Heckingbottom’s way.

The midfielder also stated that he has been learning new aspects of the game from the Blades boss that he had not previously been taught and believes that he now has a better understanding of his role.

“I have just worked with Hecky”, McAtee told Sheffield United TV.

“He has been teaching me.

“He has been coaching me and I have been able to learn things in the game that I have not been taught.

“Playing at City has always been the same way and here it was a change.

“It was a shock at the start but I think I am just getting used to it and understanding my role off the ball.

“So I think that is what has helped me a lot.”

McAtee has made a total of 16 outings for Sheffield United this season and has managed to score a goal while bagging an assist.

Manchester City will continue to keep a close eye on his development at Bramall Lane.