Tottenham Hotspur loan star Harry Winks insisted on travelling with the Sampdoria squad to their camp in Turkey, despite only recently going under the knife.

Spurs schemer Winks is currently on a season-long loan at Sampdoria as he looks to clock regular game time and kick on with his career.

He has yet to play for Sampdoria though due to injury issues and recently had to go under the knife to cure an ankle problem.

Winks though insisted on going with the Sampdoria squad to a training base in Turkey, leaving on Thursday morning, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

It is claimed that Winks was keen to show just how committed he is to the club and demonstrate his desire to be around his team-mates.

The Tottenham midfielder is desperate to return to the pitch soon and wants to make a success of his loan at Sampdoria.

Sampdoria headed into the World Cup break on a run of four successive defeats and are inside the relegation zone in Serie A.

They will play two friendlies during their time in Turkey and are due back in Serie A action in early January away at Sassuolo.