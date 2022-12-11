Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United have already transmitted offers to RB Leipzig for Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, it has been claimed in Germany, with more clubs expected to join the race soon.

Defender Gvardiol attracted transfer attention in the summer window, but Leipzig were able to keep hold of a player they bought from Dinamo Zagreb for just under €20m.

They could soon cash in though and there is serious interest in Gvardiol from clubs in the Premier League, which has translated into firm offers.

According to German outlet Fussball Transfers, three bids have been received by Leipzig, from Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Manchester City’s proposal exceeds the €100m mark and also has a percentage of a future sale clause for Leipzig.

Chelsea are claimed to have put €90m on the table, while Manchester United’s proposal is of €95m.

Further clubs are also expected to lodge bids, with Bayern Munich heavily linked with wanting to keep Gvardiol within the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich have not yet made an offer, but they have booked an appointment with Gvardiol’s representatives.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are also tracking the defender, who is shining at the World Cup and has not missed a minute for Croatia.