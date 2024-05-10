Chelsea are considering making a move for VfB Stuttgart winger Chris Fuhrich in the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old winger is having an impressive season in Germany, scoring nine times and providing seven assists in all competitions this term.

His performances have piqued the interest of almost all the top clubs in Germany ahead of the summer transfer window.

German champions Bayern Leverkusen are keen to get him but he is also a target for Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig.

However, the winger is also attracting interest from the Premier League and according to German magazine Kicker (via Fussball Transfers), Chelsea have their eyes on him.

Chelsea are expected to invest in their squad again this summer with the club looking to add more impetus to their attack.

The club are looking at wingers and Fuhrich has emerged as a potential target ahead of the transfer window.

However, it is unclear whether he wants to leave Germany in the summer given the number of top Bundesliga clubs chasing him.