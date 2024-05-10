Manchester United linked Graham Potter’s key demand for two of his assistants played a major role in Ajax giving up on trying to sign him this summer as their new coach.

Potter was the top target for Ajax as they pushed to bring in a new coach for the club in the summer.

Talks have been taking place between the two parties for several weeks and there was an enormous gap between what the former Chelsea boss wanted as wages and what Ajax were prepared to give.

The gap had shortened over the last few weeks, but a considerable difference still remained between the two.

According to Dutch journalist Johan Inan, Potter’s demand for two assistants of his choice also stopped the deal.

The two coaches that he wanted are employed at other clubs and it would have meant Ajax paying compensation to get them out of their contracts.

Potter’s salary demands coupled with the prospect of paying compensation for two of his assistants made it an unaffordable deal for Ajax.

The former Chelsea manager could have more opportunities to get back to management this summer with him being one of the targets for Manchester United if they sack Erik ten Hag at the end of the season.