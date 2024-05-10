Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman is not leaving the club for Newcastle United as things stand, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Freedman is considered one of the elite sporting directors in the Premier League and has been credited for improving Crystal Palace’s recruitment over the last few years.

He is said to have interviewed for the sporting director’s role at Newcastle and has impressed the club hierarchy with his straight-talking.

The former Scotland international is said to be one of the two names on Newcastle’s shortlist at the moment.

However, it has been claimed that as things stand Freedman is not leaving the South London club.

Freedman is believed to be content with life at Crystal Palace despite suggestions he wants the Newcastle move.

It is still not certain that he will be leaving Selhurst Park and nothing looks to be imminent.

The Crystal Palace sporting director is also on Manchester United’s radar, with the Red Devils considering bringing him in as their head of recruitment.